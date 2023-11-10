LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $31,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

LYB opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

