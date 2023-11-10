Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,988 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 398.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3,380.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,353,000 after buying an additional 987,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,637,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

