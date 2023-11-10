Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 939 Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 14.43. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

