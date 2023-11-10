Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

