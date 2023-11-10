Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Okta were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Okta Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

