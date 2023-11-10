Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,389,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,419,000 after purchasing an additional 273,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Leidos Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $102.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

