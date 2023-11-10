Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $341,000 Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CF Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in CF Industries by 72.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 33,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

CF Industries stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.