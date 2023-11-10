Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $291,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,277,135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,364,000 after purchasing an additional 621,473 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE ARE opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

