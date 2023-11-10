Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $337,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $113.09 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.