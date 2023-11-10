Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $781.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $710.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.