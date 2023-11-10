Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

