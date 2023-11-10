Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 287,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 84,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in FOX by 103.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

FOXA opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

