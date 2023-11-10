Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 1,813 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

