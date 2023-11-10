Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 2,983 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 338,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 285.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $2,055,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 34,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSC stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

