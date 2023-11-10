Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $28,847,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA opened at $265.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.78. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.