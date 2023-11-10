Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,558 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after buying an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,834,000 after buying an additional 2,174,242 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $201,779,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,611,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $139.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

