Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $417,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $204.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.90 and a 200 day moving average of $213.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

