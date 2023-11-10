Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $432,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Equifax by 273.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 26.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 94.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About Equifax



Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

