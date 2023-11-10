Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

FOX stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

