Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.76 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.762 per share on Sunday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.76.

