Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Magna International has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

