Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CFO David Scott Black Sells 631 Shares

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

MBUU stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $869.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MBUU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

