Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $10,775,833.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $439,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,835.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $206.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.71. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.