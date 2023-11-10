Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

