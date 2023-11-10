ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) SVP Donald O. Mondano Sells 1,600 Shares

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $73.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after acquiring an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 373,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,780,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.