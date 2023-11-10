Mantle (MNT) Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $847.58 million and $170.23 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,105,990,005.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.4627807 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $158,072,613.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

