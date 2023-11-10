Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) versus Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Financial Analysis

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Mapletree Logistics Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mapletree Logistics Trust and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prologis 0 2 9 1 2.92

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Prologis has a consensus price target of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.18%. Given Prologis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Prologis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prologis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A Prologis 38.24% 5.21% 3.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and Prologis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 8.97 Prologis $7.89 billion 12.10 $3.36 billion $3.24 31.87

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust. Mapletree Logistics Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prologis beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 30 June 2023, it has a portfolio of 193 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$13.5 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

