MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

