MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MXCT

MaxCyte Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. MaxCyte has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MaxCyte will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.