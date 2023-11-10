McCoy Global Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

McCoy Global Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of MCB stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$45.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.25 million during the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.09%. On average, research analysts predict that McCoy Global will post 0.2054616 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

