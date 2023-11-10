Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. Plans Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.20 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

