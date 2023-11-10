Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. Plans Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $12.20 on Friday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
