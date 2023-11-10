Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.