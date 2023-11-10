Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Shares Up 1.1%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.46. 23,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 25,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.49 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.