Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mercury General has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $39.47.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Articles

