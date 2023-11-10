Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40.

NASDAQ META opened at $320.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $104.61 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

