MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $30,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

