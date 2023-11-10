MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,609,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,616 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.