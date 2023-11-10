MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.1 %
MGM opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $41.98. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.17.
MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
