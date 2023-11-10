MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Purchases $21,061.25 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet E. Godwin purchased 1,015 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $21,061.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,491.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

