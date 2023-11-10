Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Downgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.