Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $33,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $220.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $223.63.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

