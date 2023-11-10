Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,820,000,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

