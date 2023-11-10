Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 10,232 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

