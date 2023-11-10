Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,072 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average of $439.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

