Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Down 1.0 %

BAP stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.98 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

