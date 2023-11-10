Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Realty Income worth $39,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.0 %

O stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

