Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,029 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of VMware worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

Shares of VMW opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.64.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

