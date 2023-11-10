Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $29.82 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $401.35 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $403.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.21.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,229,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock worth $30,620,548. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

