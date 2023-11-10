Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $33.08 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,937 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,852,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,123,000 after buying an additional 516,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

