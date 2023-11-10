Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $34.31 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $34,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after acquiring an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after acquiring an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

